$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8648255

8648255 Stock #: 22137A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Rear Window Defroster Locking Lug Nuts Bright Bodyside Moulding Spray-in bedliner Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Red Pearl Single-Disc Remote CD Player REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS Electronic Trailer Brake Controller GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD) RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender BRIGHT POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel Electronic Shift DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ... TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Bright Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.