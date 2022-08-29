Menu
2018 RAM 1500

52,065 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

NIGHT

2018 RAM 1500

NIGHT

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

  9034774
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 1C6RR7HT6JS348242

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Granite Crystal Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,065 KM

