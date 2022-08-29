Menu
2018 RAM 1500

65,838 KM

Details Description Features

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
TRADESMAN

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

65,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9037717
  • Stock #: 22047B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22047B
  • Mileage 65,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB/EXF
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Hitch Receiver Tradesman Package
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

