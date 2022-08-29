$36,500 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9037717

9037717 Stock #: 22047B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 65,838 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Remote Keyless Entry Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Spray-in bedliner Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB/EXF TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Black Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Hitch Receiver Tradesman Package ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry

