$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9351307

9351307 Stock #: T22499A

T22499A VIN: 1C6RR7MT3JS151616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Class IV Hitch Receiver Electronic Trailer Brake Controller Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Locking Lug Nuts Sport Performance Hood Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection True Blue Pearl PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access

