2018 RAM 2500

101,269 KM

$60,988

+ tax & licensing
$60,988

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie | Remote Start | 1st & 2nd Row Htd. Seats |

2018 RAM 2500

Laramie | Remote Start | 1st & 2nd Row Htd. Seats |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$60,988

+ taxes & licensing

101,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5941719
  • Stock #: P9686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,269 KM

Vehicle Description

*Front Ventilated Seats, Centre High Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Camera, Sunroof, 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Power 10-Way Driver Memory Seat, Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension, Park Assist System, Leather Faced Front Vented 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Behind The Seat Storage Bin, Spray-In Bedliner, Power Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory, Pickup Box Lighting, 60/40 Split Folding Seat, 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbocharged Diesel Engine, Leather Faced Font Vented Buckets, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 220 Amp Alternator, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck, Power Locks, Power Windows, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Remote Start, Front & Second Row Heated Seats and More!This Ram 2500 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air Intake, Winter Front Grille Cover, Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Aluminum, Voice Recorder.*Packages That Make Driving the Ram 2500 Laramie An Experience*Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.*Stop By Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-colour running boards
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
HD Radio
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
220-Amp Alternator
Smart Device Integration
LED BED LIGHTING
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
BLACK POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/MEMORY -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamps Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shocks Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium Taillam...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Intak...
BLACK/BLACK LTHR-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

