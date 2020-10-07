2018 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Body-colour running boards Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl HD Radio Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) 220-Amp Alternator Smart Device Integration LED BED LIGHTING Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAM POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Centre Hub QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio BLACK POWER FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/MEMORY -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Power Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Grille w/RAM Body-Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamps Painted Front Bumper Rear Performance Tuned Shocks Painted Rear Bumper Black Premium Taillam... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Tow Hooks Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Intak... BLACK/BLACK LTHR-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats 2nd Row Heated Seats Instrument Panel Premium Bezel Full Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.