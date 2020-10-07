2018 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
*Front Ventilated Seats, Centre High Mounted Stop Lamp w/ Camera, Sunroof, 8.4" Touchscreen w/ Uconnect, Navigation, Keyless Entry, Power 10-Way Driver Memory Seat, Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension, Park Assist System, Leather Faced Front Vented 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Behind The Seat Storage Bin, Spray-In Bedliner, Power Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory, Pickup Box Lighting, 60/40 Split Folding Seat, 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbocharged Diesel Engine, Leather Faced Font Vented Buckets, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, 220 Amp Alternator, 5th Wheel & Gooseneck, Power Locks, Power Windows, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Remote Start, Front & Second Row Heated Seats and More!This Ram 2500 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), 180-Amp Alternator, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Tow Hooks, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs), RAM Active Air Intake, Winter Front Grille Cover, Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished Aluminum, Voice Recorder.*Packages That Make Driving the Ram 2500 Laramie An Experience*Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.*Stop By Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
