2018 RAM 2500

38,000 KM

Details Description

$54,600

+ tax & licensing
$54,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 6.4L - Super Low K and Top Trim Loaded!!

2018 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 6.4L - Super Low K and Top Trim Loaded!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$54,600

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6044901
  • Stock #: GT4931
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ5JG256480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat/Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $53,600 FINANCED! *** THE OFF-ROAD KING!! *** LOW LOW K + BIG 6.4L HEMI ENGINE + HEATED SEATS + HEATED STEERING!! *** 4G LTE WIFI + CARPLAY + ANDROID AUTO!!! *** Fully accessorized and hard loaded 6.4L Power Wagon! The most competent off-roader in (or out of) town... Legendary Jeep Rubicon equipment with special rear axle gearing, electronic locking front and rear differentials, factory engineered lift and off road suspension, skid plating, fender flares, electronically detachable sway bars... And a monster 6.4L Hemi spitting out more than 400 HP. Tow your toys, hit the trails, drive the family through any weather, or pull your buddies Fords and GMs from the ditch with the 12,000 pound Warn Winch. Power wagon graphics package, black-out badging, tonneau cover, spray-in bed liner, ram boxes, powder coated step bars... This thing is an absolute beauty, must see to appreciate. Interior makes zero compromises with Power Wagon specific embroidered seats, larger 8.4-Inch touchscreen system, heated seats and heated steering wheel, factory remote start. All the newest entertainment equipment like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for pairing your phone, uConnect bluetooth handsfree, 4G LTE Wifi, SiriusXM, USB and AUX ports everywhere. If you've been watching waiting for something unique, this deserves to be on your shopping list!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This used 2018 Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory DODGE WARRANTY, and custom fitted Power Wagon mats. Super low kilometers and very well kept, only 38,000 KMs. Now on sale at $54,600 cash or JUST $53,600 with dealer arranged financing! Extended warranty available upon request.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 Ram 2500 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website:
WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

