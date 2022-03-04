2018 RAM 2500

$64,800 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472357

8472357 Stock #: GT7222

GT7222 VIN: 3C6UR5FJ8JG395392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7222

Mileage 43,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.