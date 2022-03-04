Menu
2018 RAM 2500

43,000 KM

Details Description

$64,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Laramie - Immaculate... Only 43k! Nav & A/C Seats !!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8472357
  • Stock #: GT7222
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FJ8JG395392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White/Walnut Brown Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT7222
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** IMMACULATE! NOT AN OVERSTATEMENT *** HANDS DOWN ONE OF THE NICEST HD LARAMIES YOU'LL FIND ANYWHERE *** This is a Big Heavy Truck that can be put to work doing anything, but it never has! One owner, exceptional history, bought new locally ( still looks absolutely new ) but NOT used for work. You are looking at a HEAVY DUTY in the same condition you would expect a luxury 'sport performance' to be in!........and only 43 k!! Be sure to scroll through the entire photo portfolio of this truck, the rockers, fender flares, door hinges... this truck has been absolutely babied. For the most discerning truck buyer, you will want to see this Laramie! Ordered in Pearl White two-tone with 'Laramie' embossed leather interior, the factory equipment and option list is lengthy including A/C Ventilated Seats......Navigation Package......Heated Steering Wheel......Multi-State Front Heated Seats......Second Row Heated Seats......HD Spray-In Bed Liner......Alpine Premium Audio System......Rain Sensing Wipers......Power Adjustable Pedals......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 2500 Laramie comes with all original Books & Manuals, Three Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory DODGE WARRANTY, and custom fitted Ram mats. Just 43,000 original kilometers, and sale priced at only $64,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

