<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 6.7L Cummins engine</p><p>- Mega Cab</p><p>- Dually</p><p>- Top of the line Limited Edition with all the bells and whistles</p><p>- 255,829 KMs</p><p>- Heated/cooled black leather seats</p><p>- Heated steering wheel</p><p>- Local MB unit</p><p>- Command start</p><p>- Navigation</p><p>- Rear-view camera</p><p>- Push start</p><p>- Power rear sliding window</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 RAM 3500

255,829 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 3500

Limited - 6.7L- MEGA CAB - DUALLY - CUMMINS

12603928

2018 RAM 3500

Limited - 6.7L- MEGA CAB - DUALLY - CUMMINS

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,829KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C63RRNL2JG292619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,829 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- 6.7L Cummins engine

- Mega Cab

- Dually

- Top of the line Limited Edition with all the bells and whistles

- 255,829 KMs

- Heated/cooled black leather seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Local MB unit

- Command start

- Navigation

- Rear-view camera

- Push start

- Power rear sliding window

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-XXXX

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2018 RAM 3500