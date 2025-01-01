$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
Limited - 6.7L- MEGA CAB - DUALLY - CUMMINS
2018 RAM 3500
Limited - 6.7L- MEGA CAB - DUALLY - CUMMINS
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,829 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- 6.7L Cummins engine
- Mega Cab
- Dually
- Top of the line Limited Edition with all the bells and whistles
- 255,829 KMs
- Heated/cooled black leather seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Local MB unit
- Command start
- Navigation
- Rear-view camera
- Push start
- Power rear sliding window
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-688-1001