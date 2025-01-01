Menu
<h1 data-start=81 data-end=154><strong data-start=83 data-end=152>🔥 2018 RAM 3500 Laramie – DUALLY – 8 LONG BOX – 6.7L CUMMINS 🔥</strong></h1><p data-start=155 data-end=241><strong data-start=155 data-end=185>Stock #1630 | Dealer #4744</strong><br data-start=185 data-end=188 /><strong data-start=188 data-end=241>269,930 km | Fully Loaded | Gooseneck Ready | 4x4</strong></p><p data-start=243 data-end=629>This <strong data-start=248 data-end=289>2018 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Dually</strong> is a powerhouse built for towing, hauling, and heavy-duty performance. With the legendary <strong data-start=380 data-end=409>6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong>, an <strong data-start=414 data-end=433>8-foot long box</strong>, and dual rear wheels, it’s the perfect blend of strength and premium comfort. This unit is clean, fully loaded, and already equipped with a <strong data-start=575 data-end=593>gooseneck ball</strong>—making it ideal for serious towing.</p><hr data-start=631 data-end=634 /><h1 data-start=636 data-end=662>⭐ <strong data-start=640 data-end=662>FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h1><h2 data-start=664 data-end=689><strong data-start=667 data-end=689>Power & Capability</strong></h2><ul data-start=690 data-end=1043><li data-start=690 data-end=721><p data-start=692 data-end=721><strong data-start=692 data-end=721>6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong></p></li><li data-start=722 data-end=755><p data-start=724 data-end=755>Heavy-duty <strong data-start=735 data-end=742>4x4</strong> drivetrain</p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=812><p data-start=758 data-end=812><strong data-start=758 data-end=780>Dually rear wheels</strong> for superior towing stability</p></li><li data-start=813 data-end=834><p data-start=815 data-end=834><strong data-start=815 data-end=832>Tow/Haul mode</strong></p></li><li data-start=835 data-end=878><p data-start=837 data-end=878><strong data-start=837 data-end=876>Integrated trailer brake controller</strong></p></li><li data-start=879 data-end=939><p data-start=881 data-end=939><strong data-start=881 data-end=907>Gooseneck prep package</strong> with installed gooseneck ball</p></li><li data-start=940 data-end=982><p data-start=942 data-end=982><strong data-start=942 data-end=957>8 long box</strong> with spray-in bedliner</p></li><li data-start=983 data-end=1004><p data-start=985 data-end=1004>Chrome side steps</p></li><li data-start=1005 data-end=1043><p data-start=1007 data-end=1043>Heavy-duty rear bumper & mud flaps</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1045 data-end=1048 /><h2 data-start=1050 data-end=1065><strong data-start=1053 data-end=1065>Exterior</strong></h2><ul data-start=1066 data-end=1195><li data-start=1066 data-end=1087><p data-start=1068 data-end=1087>Deep red exterior</p></li><li data-start=1088 data-end=1121><p data-start=1090 data-end=1121>Factory roof/clearance lights</p></li><li data-start=1122 data-end=1135><p data-start=1124 data-end=1135>Fog lamps</p></li><li data-start=1136 data-end=1170><p data-start=1138 data-end=1170>Heavy-duty black dually wheels</p></li><li data-start=1171 data-end=1195><p data-start=1173 data-end=1195>Clean, straight body</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1197 data-end=1200 /><h2 data-start=1202 data-end=1234><strong data-start=1205 data-end=1234>Interior – Laramie Luxury</strong></h2><ul data-start=1235 data-end=1443><li data-start=1235 data-end=1270><p data-start=1237 data-end=1270>Premium <strong data-start=1245 data-end=1268>black leather seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1271 data-end=1310><p data-start=1273 data-end=1310><strong data-start=1273 data-end=1308>Heated & ventilated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=1311 data-end=1340><p data-start=1313 data-end=1340><strong data-start=1313 data-end=1338>Heated steering wheel</strong></p></li><li data-start=1341 data-end=1367><p data-start=1343 data-end=1367>Power adjustable seats</p></li><li data-start=1368 data-end=1407><p data-start=1370 data-end=1407>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1408 data-end=1443><p data-start=1410 data-end=1443>Spacious Crew Cab seating for 5</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1445 data-end=1448 /><h2 data-start=1450 data-end=1481><strong data-start=1453 data-end=1481>Technology & Convenience</strong></h2><ul data-start=1482 data-end=1728><li data-start=1482 data-end=1516><p data-start=1484 data-end=1516>Large <strong data-start=1490 data-end=1514>Uconnect touchscreen</strong></p></li><li data-start=1517 data-end=1553><p data-start=1519 data-end=1553>Backup camera + <strong data-start=1535 data-end=1551>cargo camera</strong></p></li><li data-start=1554 data-end=1588><p data-start=1556 data-end=1588>Bluetooth / Hands-free calling</p></li><li data-start=1589 data-end=1626><p data-start=1591 data-end=1626>AM/FM/USB/AUX / Satellite capable</p></li><li data-start=1627 data-end=1654><p data-start=1629 data-end=1654>Steering-wheel controls</p></li><li data-start=1655 data-end=1686><p data-start=1657 data-end=1686>Multiple auxiliary switches</p></li><li data-start=1687 data-end=1728><p data-start=1689 data-end=1728>4WD selector (2WD / 4WD Lock / 4WD Low)</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1730 data-end=1733 /><h2 data-start=1735 data-end=1757><strong data-start=1738 data-end=1757>Condition Notes</strong></h2><ul data-start=1758 data-end=1913><li data-start=1758 data-end=1776><p data-start=1760 data-end=1776>Clean interior</p></li><li data-start=1777 data-end=1809><p data-start=1779 data-end=1809>Bed liner protecting the box</p></li><li data-start=1810 data-end=1836><p data-start=1812 data-end=1836>Tires ready for winter</p></li><li data-start=1837 data-end=1870><p data-start=1839 data-end=1870>Strong-running Cummins diesel</p></li><li data-start=1871 data-end=1913><p data-start=1873 data-end=1913>Ideal for towing and work applications</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1915 data-end=1918 /><h1 data-start=1920 data-end=1941><strong data-start=1922 data-end=1941>✔️ Perfect For:</strong></h1><ul data-start=1942 data-end=2096><li data-start=1942 data-end=1969><p data-start=1944 data-end=1969>RV & fifth-wheel towing</p></li><li data-start=1970 data-end=1990><p data-start=1972 data-end=1990>Hotshot trucking</p></li><li data-start=1991 data-end=2011><p data-start=1993 data-end=2011>Farm & ranch use</p></li><li data-start=2012 data-end=2031><p data-start=2014 data-end=2031>Commercial work</p></li><li data-start=2032 data-end=2096><p data-start=2034 data-end=2096>Anyone wanting a reliable, luxury-equipped heavy-duty diesel</p></li></ul><hr data-start=2098 data-end=2101 /><h1 data-start=2103 data-end=2159><strong data-start=2105 data-end=2157>💰 Ready to Work. Ready to Drive. Ready for You.</strong></h1><p data-start=2160 data-end=2221><strong data-start=2160 data-end=2221>2018 RAM 3500 LARAMIE DUALLY – Stock #1630 | Dealer #4744</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=2223 data-end=2307>Contact <strong data-start=2231 data-end=2259>Platinum Auto Sales Inc.</strong> today for more details or to book a test drive!</p><p data-start=2223 data-end=2307> </p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

