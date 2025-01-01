$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 3500
Laramie - Dually - 8' Long Box - 6.7L Cummins
2018 RAM 3500
Laramie - Dually - 8' Long Box - 6.7L Cummins
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock #1630 | Dealer #4744
269,930 km | Fully Loaded | Gooseneck Ready | 4x4
This 2018 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Dually is a powerhouse built for towing, hauling, and heavy-duty performance. With the legendary 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, an 8-foot long box, and dual rear wheels, it’s the perfect blend of strength and premium comfort. This unit is clean, fully loaded, and already equipped with a gooseneck ball—making it ideal for serious towing.⭐ FEATURE HIGHLIGHTSPower & Capability
6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel
Heavy-duty 4x4 drivetrain
Dually rear wheels for superior towing stability
Tow/Haul mode
Integrated trailer brake controller
Gooseneck prep package with installed gooseneck ball
8' long box with spray-in bedliner
Chrome side steps
Heavy-duty rear bumper & mud flaps
Deep red exterior
Factory roof/clearance lights
Fog lamps
Heavy-duty black dually wheels
Clean, straight body
Premium black leather seats
Heated & ventilated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Power adjustable seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Spacious Crew Cab seating for 5
Large Uconnect touchscreen
Backup camera + cargo camera
Bluetooth / Hands-free calling
AM/FM/USB/AUX / Satellite capable
Steering-wheel controls
Multiple auxiliary switches
4WD selector (2WD / 4WD Lock / 4WD Low)
Clean interior
Bed liner protecting the box
Tires ready for winter
Strong-running Cummins diesel
Ideal for towing and work applications
RV & fifth-wheel towing
Hotshot trucking
Farm & ranch use
Commercial work
Anyone wanting a reliable, luxury-equipped heavy-duty diesel
2018 RAM 3500 LARAMIE DUALLY – Stock #1630 | Dealer #4744
Contact Platinum Auto Sales Inc. today for more details or to book a test drive!
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-688-1001