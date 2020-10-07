2018 RAM 3500

+ taxes & licensing
*** KING OF THE ROAD! TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE LONGHORN DIESEL! *** LEGENDARY CUMMINS POWER!! *** SUNROOF + TONNEAU COVER!!! *** RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** With enough power to pull a house, a ride quality that rivals any luxury sedan, and an interior fit and finish quality that is out of this world.. This Cummins Longhorn is the Leader of the Pack in the Truck World Hands Down! POWER SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Wood Grain & Leather HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Factory REMOTE START......Huge In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN......AMAZING Premium Saddle LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Longhorn Embroidery & Wooden Accenting......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......NAVIGATION Package......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Dual Climate Control......HEATED REAR SEATS......Chrome Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......TONNEAU COVER......Custom 3M Hood Protector......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Fender Flares......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Full Chrome Appearance Package (Grill, Bumpers, Mirrors, Handles, Badges)......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows.....SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Heated Folding TOW MIRRORS.....Big Time Torque 6.7L CUMMINS ENGINE!......NEW 8-Speed ZF Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Chrome Alloys!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY and Custom Fit Longhorn Mats. YES Only 62,000 KMs, and YES it has a Sunroof! Priced to sell at $67,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
