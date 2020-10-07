Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 3500

62,000 KM

Details Description

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn w/ Sunroof & Navigation!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn w/ Sunroof & Navigation!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 6044931
  2. 6044931
  3. 6044931
  4. 6044931
  5. 6044931
  6. 6044931
  7. 6044931
  8. 6044931
  9. 6044931
  10. 6044931
  11. 6044931
  12. 6044931
  13. 6044931
  14. 6044931
  15. 6044931
  16. 6044931
  17. 6044931
  18. 6044931
  19. 6044931
  20. 6044931
  21. 6044931
  22. 6044931
  23. 6044931
  24. 6044931
  25. 6044931
  26. 6044931
  27. 6044931
  28. 6044931
  29. 6044931
  30. 6044931
  31. 6044931
  32. 6044931
  33. 6044931
  34. 6044931
  35. 6044931
  36. 6044931
  37. 6044931
  38. 6044931
  39. 6044931
  40. 6044931
  41. 6044931
  42. 6044931
  43. 6044931
  44. 6044931
  45. 6044931
  46. 6044931
  47. 6044931
  48. 6044931
  49. 6044931
  50. 6044931
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6044931
  • Stock #: DT4939
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL6JG143691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** KING OF THE ROAD! TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE LONGHORN DIESEL! *** LEGENDARY CUMMINS POWER!! *** SUNROOF + TONNEAU COVER!!! *** RAM WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! *** With enough power to pull a house, a ride quality that rivals any luxury sedan, and an interior fit and finish quality that is out of this world.. This Cummins Longhorn is the Leader of the Pack in the Truck World Hands Down! POWER SUNROOF......HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Wood Grain & Leather HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Factory REMOTE START......Huge In-Dash TOUCHSCREEN......AMAZING Premium Saddle LEATHER INTERIOR w/ Longhorn Embroidery & Wooden Accenting......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......NAVIGATION Package......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Dual Climate Control......HEATED REAR SEATS......Chrome Tubular RUNNING BOARDS......TONNEAU COVER......Custom 3M Hood Protector......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors......Fender Flares......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Full Chrome Appearance Package (Grill, Bumpers, Mirrors, Handles, Badges)......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Fog Lights......Dark Tinted Windows.....SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Heated Folding TOW MIRRORS.....Big Time Torque 6.7L CUMMINS ENGINE!......NEW 8-Speed ZF Transmission w/ Manual Gear Limiter......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 / 4WD System......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring......Factory Integrated Trailer Brake Controller......TOW HAUL MODE......and 20-Inch Chrome Alloys!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, a balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY and Custom Fit Longhorn Mats. YES Only 62,000 KMs, and YES it has a Sunroof! Priced to sell at $67,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Nissan Murano S...
 47,000 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 5.0L...
 76,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Larami...
 140,000 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory