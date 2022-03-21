$79,988+ tax & licensing
877-245-5756
2018 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
$79,988
- Listing ID: 8793779
- Stock #: 67K BLACK 3791
- VIN: 3C63R3EL8JG143791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ram 3500 Laramie with a real 4 Rough Country Lift; brand new 35 tires, factory spray in box liner, Truxedo tonneau cover, available PullRite slider 5th wheel system, and in immaculate condition All stock powertrain, factory warranty, and ultra low KM. Interior is loaded up with heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, 8.4 touch screen, power sunroof, and full power group.
