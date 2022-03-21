Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 3500

67,000 KM

Details Description

$79,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 8793779
  2. 8793779
  3. 8793779
  4. 8793779
  5. 8793779
  6. 8793779
  7. 8793779
  8. 8793779
  9. 8793779
  10. 8793779
  11. 8793779
  12. 8793779
  13. 8793779
  14. 8793779
  15. 8793779
  16. 8793779
  17. 8793779
Contact Seller

$79,988

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8793779
  • Stock #: 67K BLACK 3791
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL8JG143791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ram 3500 Laramie with a real 4 Rough Country Lift; brand new 35 tires, factory spray in box liner, Truxedo tonneau cover, available PullRite slider 5th wheel system, and in immaculate condition All stock powertrain, factory warranty, and ultra low KM. Interior is loaded up with heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, 8.4 touch screen, power sunroof, and full power group.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carvista

2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 106,050 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Coachmen CATALI...
 0 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2021 Prime Time AVEN...
 0 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory