2018 Seat Leon

$16,998+ tax & licensing
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 00D818
- Mileage 200 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 SEA-DOO GTR-X 230 IBR, Rarely used, in Excellent condition! Comes wit Cover and Trailer as show in the pictures. 2018 KARAVAN UTILITY TRAILER
HIGH PERFORMANCE AND HIGH VALUE
The GTR-X is the most affordable Sea-Doo X model. Enjoy the unmatched control of the Ergolock system and a powerful supercharged 230-hp Rotax engine. This watercraft accelerates from 0-60 mph (0-96.6 km/h) in 5.29 seconds.
COMPLETE RIDER-CENTRIC EXPERIENCE
ERGOLOCK SYSTEM
Become one with the machine by locking in your body for better handling and more control, thanks to a narrow racing seat, specially angled footwell wedges and adjustable ergonomic steering.
MORE POWER ONT THE WATER
ROTAX 1500 HO ACE ENGINE
Equipped with Advanced Combustion Efficiency (ACE) technology, a new generation of proven, super-charged Rotax power has arrived. Optimized for regular fuel, this engine is faster and more powerful than its predecessor, but is just as fuel efficient.
RAISE THE BAR
RACING HANDLEBAR WITH ADJUSTABLE RISER
With up to 3 inches (73mm) of vertical adjustment range, the telescopic steering system is ready to face the demanding conditions faced by riders of any size.
PRECISION TUNING
HIGH PERFORMANCE VARIABLE TRIM SYSTEM WITH LAUNCH CONTROL
Quickly access the Variable Trim System (VTS) on the handlebar for fine-tuned handling based on rider preference, water conditions, and number of passengers. Plus a handlebar-activated launch control to provide perfectly controlled acceleration.
BUILT TO WIN
AWARD-WINNING DESIGN
The race-inspired design is built around the performance rider. Every element has been engineered to make you ride faster and with more confidence. The design has been showered with accolades, and it's built to do the same for the rider.
STOP SOONER AND DOCK WITH EASE
INTELLIGENT BRAKE AND REVERSE (iBR)
Recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard for improving boat safety since 2009 and now in its third generation, the Sea-Doo exclusive iBR (Intelligent Brake and Reverse) system allows you to stop up to 160 feet (48 m)* sooner than watercraft not using a brake. With both hands on the handlebars, riders can engage forward, neutral, and reverse for stable, worry-free maneuvering at low speeds.
3 MODES THAT SUIT YOUR RIDING STYLE
INTELLIGENT THROTTLE CONTROL
Choose how you want your power delivered thanks to different riding modes such as Touring, Sport, and ECO - available through your watercraft digital information center.
A SEA-DOO EXCLUSIVE
CLOSED-LOOP COOLING SYSTEM
This technology prevents corrosive saltwater and damaging debris from entering the engine, for increased reliability and peace of mind.
