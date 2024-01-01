$29,988+ tax & licensing
2018 SHASTA Oasis
Bunk Room | Power Awning | Outdoor Kitchen!
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$29,988
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
** 1,500 FINANCE REBATE AVAILABLE **
Check out this locally owned trade, a 2018 Shasta Oasis 31OK!
Dry Weight 5,692 lbs
GVWR 7,624 lbs
Hitch Weight 624 lbs
Length 35.42 ft
Fresh Water Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 36.0 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 36.0 Gallons
Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg's Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTrader's Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge!
This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!
DP#0038
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
