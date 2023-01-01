Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

84,658 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

AWD-Heated Seats/2nd Set Winter & Rims/No Accident

2018 Subaru Forester

AWD-Heated Seats/2nd Set Winter & Rims/No Accident

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

84,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611921
  • Stock #: 512612
  • VIN: JF2SJEDC9JH512612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 512612
  • Mileage 84,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Symmetrical AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, 6.2-inch Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Power Everything, Keyless Entry, X Mode, Daytime Running Lights, 2nd Set of Winter Tires on Rims, No Accidents!

What's unique about this Forester specifically?
- One Owner/Well Maintained
- No Accidents
- 2nd Set Winter Tires on Rims

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Box Liner
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

