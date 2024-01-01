Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation, Harmon Kardon, Rear Cam, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Adaptive cruise, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Power Tailgate, One Owner Clean Title!

2018 Subaru Forester

60,568 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Clean Title!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 10921577
  2. 10921577
  3. 10921577
Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,568KM
Used
VIN JF2SJHWC4JH520258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 520258
  • Mileage 60,568 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation, Harmon Kardon, Rear Cam, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Adaptive cruise, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Power Tailgate, One Owner Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navi Sunroof Heated Seat/Wheel CLEAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navi Sunroof Heated Seat/Wheel CLEAN 63,895 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD GT Sunroof Leather Navi Heads UP DISPLAY for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD GT Sunroof Leather Navi Heads UP DISPLAY 70,919 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive 7 Seater! Navi, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 BMW X5 xDrive 7 Seater! Navi, Sunroof, Harmon Kardon 164,711 KM $20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester