$29,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Clean Title!
2018 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 520258
- Mileage 60,568 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0XT Limited | EyeSight, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation, Harmon Kardon, Rear Cam, Blind Spot, Lane Assist, Adaptive cruise, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Power Tailgate, One Owner Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248