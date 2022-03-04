Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Forester

43,000 KM

Details Description

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited w-EyeSight Pkg ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Limited w-EyeSight Pkg ***NEW ARRIVAL***

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 8601821
  2. 8601821
Contact Seller

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8601821
  • Stock #: WC22069
  • VIN: JF2SJHWC9JH407650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL... CONTACT US FOR DETAILS! DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Subaru Forester...
 43,000 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti Q50 3....
 49,800 KM
$37,480 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue AW...
 94,000 KM
$25,480 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory