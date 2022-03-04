2018 Subaru Forester...

$36,980 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8601821

8601821 Stock #: WC22069

WC22069 VIN: JF2SJHWC9JH407650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.