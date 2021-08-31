2018 Subaru Impreza ...

Sale $36,993 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7823877

7823877 Stock #: F49DY1

F49DY1 VIN: 4S3GTAF68J1718365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49DY1

Mileage 29,034 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system, flexible flywheel, fully synchronized, including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single-plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled) and Subaru symmetrical full-time a... Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 205/50 R17 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Split Design Alum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, 8" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android A... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Apple CarPlay and Android Auto STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio 8" high-resolution touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.