2018 Subaru Impreza

29,034 KM

$36,993

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Sport Touring PKG, Manual Transmission, Apple CarPlay, Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

29,034KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7823877
  • Stock #: F49DY1
  • VIN: 4S3GTAF68J1718365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49DY1
  • Mileage 29,034 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system, flexible flywheel, fully synchronized, including reverse, hydraulically operated, dry single-plate disc clutch, starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled) and Subaru symmetrical full-time a...
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 205/50 R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Split Design Alum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Power Windows
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, 8" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android A...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
8" high-resolution touch-screen display

