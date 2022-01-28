Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

138,770 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring w/Heated Seats & Winter Tires *Local Trade*

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring w/Heated Seats & Winter Tires *Local Trade*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

138,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8167738
  Stock #: 256441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Island Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel efficient, easy to park hatchback with lots of features AND All-Wheel Drive? Check out this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0 Sport that just arrived on trade. You get great features such as: heated seats, back-up camera, Bluetooth, alloy rims and more. As an added bonus, this sporty Impreza also includes a remote starter and a set of winter tires at no extra charge!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

