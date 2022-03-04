2018 Subaru Impreza

$20,499 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F4GJ35

VIN: 4S3GTAF63J3715426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,010 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer cl... Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 205/50 R17 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Split Design Alum Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, 8" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android A... Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio 8" high-resolution touch-screen display

