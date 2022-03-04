Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

138,010 KM

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HTD SEATS

2018 Subaru Impreza

Sport AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HTD SEATS

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

138,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8476509
  Stock #: F4GJ35
  VIN: 4S3GTAF63J3715426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GJ35
  • Mileage 138,010 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring Package AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | HTD SEATS 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V CVT Lineartronic AWD Ice Silver Metallic

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Fully Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 15-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy.

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer cl...
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 205/50 R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7" 5-Spoke Split Design Alum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, 8" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android A...
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
8" high-resolution touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

