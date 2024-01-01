2018 Subaru Legacy

Menu
Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

Used
87,868KM
VIN 4S3BNDG61J3021905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Paddle Shifters
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual transmission modes, transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically c...

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aerodynamic Design -inc: Aluminum alloy
Tires: P225/55R17 97V
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way manual passenger's seat
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8.0" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto functionality, dual USB ports/iPod control, auxiliary audio i...

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls
dual USB ports/iPod control
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio services
Android Auto functionality
normal and manual transmission modes
auxiliary input in centre console
SiriusXM Travel Link (free 3-month trial subscription included)
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio and 6-speaker system
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8.0" infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display
transmission shift lock and Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

