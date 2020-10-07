Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

46,462 KM

Details Description Features

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

Limited *FREE WINTER TIRES*

2018 Subaru Outback

Limited *FREE WINTER TIRES*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

46,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6034452
  Stock #: F3KJ3Y
  VIN: 4S4BSDNC4J3204812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Brake Assist
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Satellite Radio
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

