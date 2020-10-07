2018 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rack Safety Brake Assist Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Temporary spare tire Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps Wheels: 18" x 7" Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

