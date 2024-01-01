Menu
Locally Owned | Good Condition | One Owner Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available)

2018 Subaru WRX

156,674 KM

Details Description Features

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD | Bluetooth | Back-up camera | Sunroof

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport AWD | Bluetooth | Back-up camera | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

156,674KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1D69J8821291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F55U8A
  • Mileage 156,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned | Good Condition | One Owner
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed), lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal & manual modes, shift lock, SI-DRIVE and an electrically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, 3.90 Axle Ratio
40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Tracker System
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
Radio data system
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Cloth Seat Trim -inc: red stitching
Turbo/Supercharger Boost
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
steering wheel-integrated controls
auxiliary audio source input in centre console
illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display
6-speaker system and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Subaru WRX