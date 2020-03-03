2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features All Equipped

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Inside Hood Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.