2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

60,060 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport EyeSight Sunroof Apple/Android Htd Seat 1own

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport EyeSight Sunroof Apple/Android Htd Seat 1own

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

60,060KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6067620
  Stock #: 207551
  VIN: JF2GTAFC5JH207551

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 207551
  Mileage 60,060 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT w/ EyeSight Sunroof Android/Apple play Rear Cam Park Sensors push start Lane/Blind spot 1owner Factory warranty! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

