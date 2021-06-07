Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

21,679 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited | Thule Roof Rack | Navigation | Heated Steering |

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited | Thule Roof Rack | Navigation | Heated Steering |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

21,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7232657
  • Stock #: F427MA
  • VIN: JF2GTAMC8JH267150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
AUXILIARY AUDIO
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

