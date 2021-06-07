2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$28,991 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 6 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7232657

7232657 Stock #: F427MA

F427MA VIN: JF2GTAMC8JH267150

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,679 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go AUXILIARY AUDIO Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) dual USB port/iPod control 4 Cyl Engine Variable Speed Multi-Zone Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.