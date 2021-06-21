Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

13,486 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited | Heated Steering | Navigation | Eye Sight |

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited | Heated Steering | Navigation | Eye Sight |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

13,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7374920
  • Stock #: F43VE2
  • VIN: JF2GTAMC1JH316849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 41855 kilometers below market average!

2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD Quartz Blue Pearl

-18" Wheel Sport Package
-Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-EyeSight System & Moonroof Package w/Navigation
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-harman/kardon Speaker System
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0" Multimedia Plus System.

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards


Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
AUXILIARY AUDIO
Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

