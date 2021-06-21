2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$28,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 4 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quartz Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,486 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission AUXILIARY AUDIO Wheels: 18" x 7" Bespoke Design Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) dual USB port/iPod control 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 8" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution capacitive touchscreen display w/GPS navigation system EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning EyeSight Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps

