2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 41855 kilometers below market average!
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD Quartz Blue Pearl
-18" Wheel Sport Package
-Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-EyeSight System & Moonroof Package w/Navigation
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-harman/kardon Speaker System
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0" Multimedia Plus System.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
