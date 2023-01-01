2018 Tesla Model 3

$48,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 7 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10495494

10495494 Stock #: 109975

109975 VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF109975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,711 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Electronic Compass Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Active Handling Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Home Link System Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Color TV Driver Side Airbag Collision Avoidance System Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.