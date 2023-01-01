Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

87,711 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, Accel BOOST!

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, Accel BOOST!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

87,711KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10495494
  Stock #: 109975
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5JF109975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,711 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Long Range. ENHANCED AUTOPILOT! Premium Connectivity! ACCELERATION BOOST 0-60 in 3.7seconds!!!!! Premium Heated Leather front/rear, 360 Cam, SUMMON, Sentry, AUTOPARK, AUTO LANE CHANGE , CLEAN TITLE, Factory Warranty until Sept 20, 2026! 4 Brand New tires, All new front/rear Rotors/Pads, New cabin air filter and wipers!

If you haven't heard all brand NEW Tesla's as of 2022 DO NOT include the charging cable/adapter etc.
Our TESLA's ALWAYS INCLUDE The original accessories!!: (Original Tesla Mobile Charging Cable w/adapter. 2 Original Keys/Cards, USB Stick and 120v/240v Connectors) so these added expenses are never costing our customers!

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

