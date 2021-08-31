Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Tesla Model 3

103,017 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Battery, ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range Battery, ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8011791
  • Stock #: 273460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,017 KM

Vehicle Description

* One Owner. * Navigation. * Long Range Battery * Rear Wheel Drive. * Keyless Entry. * Panoramic Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Adaptive Cruise Control. * Lane Keep Assist. * Lane Departure Warning. * Front Assist. * Front and Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 95,417 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi A5 Technik
 75,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic typ...
 49,307 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory