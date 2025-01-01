Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated/Cooling seats | Sunroof

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!

At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.

Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086

2018 Toyota 4Runner

94,549 KM

$43,992

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$43,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,549KM
VIN JTEBU5JRXJ5538762

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,549 KM

4WD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated/Cooling seats | Sunroof
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Floor mats

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Power Locks

Leather Wrap Wheel

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Bluetooth Capability
8 speakers

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1" display screen
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth and display of artist

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$43,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Toyota 4Runner