2018 Toyota 4Runner

35,622 KM

Details Description Features

$44,440

+ tax & licensing
$44,440

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$44,440

+ taxes & licensing

35,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6423724
  Stock #: F3RX65
  VIN: JTEBU5JRXJ5548367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD Nautical Blue Metallic

3rd row seats: split-bench, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

