2018 Toyota 4Runner

53,114 KM

Details Description Features

$52,987

+ tax & licensing
$52,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD PRO ! JUST ARRIVED!

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD PRO ! JUST ARRIVED!

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$52,987

+ taxes & licensing

53,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7261538
  • Stock #: F42HJ4
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8J5588401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,114 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth Capability
8 speakers
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
Gasoline Fuel System
phonebook an
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: 6.1" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

