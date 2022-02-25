2018 Toyota 4Runner 4WD * This Is Exciting *

$51,992 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 8 1 8 K M Used

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8325699

F4EM8W VIN: JTEBU5JR6J5492797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Redwood

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,818 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Body-Coloured Fender Flares Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor FOB Controls -inc: Windows 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 5 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Single Exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Manual Transfer Case Auto Locking Hubs 3 Skid Plates 3.727 Axle Ratio Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 1312# Maximum Payload 87 L Fuel Tank Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle... Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

