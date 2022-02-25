Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

45,818 KM

Details Description Features

$51,992

+ tax & licensing
$51,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD * This Is Exciting *

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD * This Is Exciting *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$51,992

+ taxes & licensing

45,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8325699
  • Stock #: F4EM8W
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR6J5492797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Redwood
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4EM8W
  • Mileage 45,818 KM

Vehicle Description

We so rarely get a 4 Runner in on trade and even more rare to get one this nice! Low km. Clean Car Fax. This will not last long.
The pre owned market is hot. The SUV market is that much hotter. Then there is the 4 Runner market....like lava...there are great features but here are the highlights:

* Third Row Seating
* Navigation
* Power Sunroof
* Heated and Ventilated Power Front Seats
* One Touch 4 Wheel Drive
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Trailer Hitch
* Downhill Assist Control
and so much more....please call for details soon.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. We can send actual pictures or even video walk around! Adding a Ming polish too

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Single Exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
1312# Maximum Payload
87 L Fuel Tank
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

