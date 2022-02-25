2018 Toyota 4Runner

We so rarely get a 4 Runner in on trade and even more rare to get one this nice! Low km. Clean Car Fax. This will not last long.
The pre owned market is hot. The SUV market is that much hotter. Then there is the 4 Runner market....like lava...there are great features but here are the highlights:
* Third Row Seating
* Navigation
* Power Sunroof
* Heated and Ventilated Power Front Seats
* One Touch 4 Wheel Drive
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Trailer Hitch
* Downhill Assist Control
and so much more....please call for details soon.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. We can send actual pictures or even video walk around! Adding a Ming polish too
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints