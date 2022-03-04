Menu
2018 Toyota 4Runner

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,600

+ tax & licensing
$54,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Htd Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, 2-Way Rmt Start, Locally Owned!

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Htd Lthr, Sunroof, Nav, 2-Way Rmt Start, Locally Owned!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$54,600

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8470674
  • Stock #: SCV7104
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1J5542263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7104
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BOUGHT NEW IN STEINBACH......ONE OWNER......METICULOUS INSIDE AND OUT....... 3rd ROW SEATING......HARD LOADED.......LOW MILEAGE!!! *** This would not be your average pre-owned vehicle. This 4Runner has been absolutely pampered!! **perfect history** Virtually flawless. Please look over the picture portfolio to check the huge option list, as well as the immaculate condition.......even showing the door jams and underhood areas that are exceptional!! HEATED LEATHER + SUNROOF + NAVIGATION + 3rd Row Seating!!! *** 2-WAY REMOTE STARTER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Toyota 4Runner comes with Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and all-weather fitted Rubber mats. Only 46,000 original kilometers, and sale priced at just $54,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

