2018 Toyota 4Runner

56,008 KM

Details Description Features

$49,750

+ tax & licensing
$49,750

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Limited | Ventilated Leather | Sunroof

2018 Toyota 4Runner

Limited | Ventilated Leather | Sunroof

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$49,750

+ taxes & licensing

56,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9317677
  Stock #: 259531

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Redwood
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 56,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Go anywhere, anytime in this low mileage, extremely rugged 2018 Toyota 4Runner 4x4 that just arrive don trade in top of the line Limited trim! This 5 passenger SUV comes with a full-time 4WD system, sunroof, heated & ventilated leather seating w/dual power seats, premium JBL audio system, navigation, back-up camera and dual zone automatic climate control!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
REDWOOD LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
4RUNNER LIMITED PACKAGE 5-PASSENGER -inc: Anti-Theft System Full-Time 4WD Full Size Spare Tire alloy wheel Chrome Finished Door Handles Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Delete 3rd Row Seats Radio: JBL Audio/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/15 Speakers AV...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

