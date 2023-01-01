Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota 4Runner

49,610 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Limited 5-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD Limited 5-Passenger

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. 9581350
  2. 9581350
  3. 9581350
  4. 9581350
Contact Seller

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,610KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581350
  • Stock #: F4XJ72
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1J5558981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4XJ72
  • Mileage 49,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Trailer Wiring Harness
Single Exhaust
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
3 Skid Plates
3.727 Axle Ratio
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
87 L Fuel Tank
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
595.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
4RUNNER LIMITED PACKAGE 5-PASSENGER -inc: Anti-Theft System, Full-Time 4WD, Full Size Spare Tire, alloy wheel, Chrome Finished Door Handles, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Delete 3rd Row Seats, Radio: JBL Audio/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/15 Speakers, AVN...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 27,091 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 53,792 KM
$31,220 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX FWD...
 122,314 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory