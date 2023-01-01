2018 Toyota 4Runner

Listing ID: 9581350 Stock #: F4XJ72 VIN: JTEBU5JR1J5558981
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4XJ72
Mileage
49,610 KM
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Interior
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Solid Axle rear suspension
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension -inc: 4-link rear suspension, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar
GVWR: 2,706 kgs (5,965 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 4.0L V6 DOHC 24-Valve SMFI -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), sequential multiport electronic fuel injection, engine oil cooler, tier 2 bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainle...
595.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
4RUNNER LIMITED PACKAGE 5-PASSENGER -inc: Anti-Theft System, Full-Time 4WD, Full Size Spare Tire, alloy wheel, Chrome Finished Door Handles, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Delete 3rd Row Seats, Radio: JBL Audio/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/15 Speakers, AVN...
