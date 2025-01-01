Menu
Looking for a sleek, stylish ride that stands out from the crowd? This 2018 Toyota C-HR offers a perfect blend of sportiness, efficiency, and tech, making every drive a breeze. Well equipped; heated seats, bluetooth stereo, backup camera, remote start, power locks and windows, steering wheel controls, dual-zone climate control, aftermarket dash cam.

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, with only 199,000KM. Priced to sell at only $16,900 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

DP#9491

2018 Toyota C-HR

199,000 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

