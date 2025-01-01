$16,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek, stylish ride that stands out from the crowd? This 2018 Toyota C-HR offers a perfect blend of sportiness, efficiency, and tech, making every drive a breeze. Well equipped; heated seats, bluetooth stereo, backup camera, remote start, power locks and windows, steering wheel controls, dual-zone climate control, aftermarket dash cam.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, with only 199,000KM. Priced to sell at only $16,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
