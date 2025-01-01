Menu
Hey friend, Its playoff time in Winnipegand you know the drill. The city goes white, the Jets go full throttle, and were rolling out a promo that hits harder than a blue-line slapshot. Introducing the Whiteout Sales Event, where were combining serious savings with the ultimate fan experience. Buy any vehicle during the NHL Playoffs and youll be entered to win 2 tickets to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finalsif the Jets make it. And thanks to their Presidents Trophy win, theyve got home ice advantage if they go the distance. How It Works Buy any vehicle during the playoffs and youre automatically entered If Winnipeg makes the Finals, you could be sitting at Game 1 The draw will happen as soon as the Jets clinch a spot Why Now Is the Time to Buy Massive playoff energy meets unbeatable pricing 80120 high-quality vehicles in stock Most options priced under $35,000 $0 down, instant approvals, and no payments for 90 days OAC Top-dollar trade-in values to help you score big Reliable. Road-Ready. Backed by Ride Time. Every ride comes fully inspected, loaded with a CarFax report, and protected by our exclusive Oil 4 Life Program. You bring the playoff passionwell bring the wheels. Act FastThis Whiteout Wont Last Forever Text us now at 204-813-6507 Check out our lineup at fast.ridetime.ca Drop by in person or hit us up on Facebook Messenger The Jets are chasing history. You should be chasing this deal. DLR 4080

2018 Toyota C-HR

92,059 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12524980

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,059KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX9JR056728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Eclipse Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25186
  • Mileage 92,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

