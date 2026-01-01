Menu
DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here to get pre approved:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the

2018 Toyota C-HR

154,254 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | BSM, LKAS | HTD Seats | Back Up Camera |

13510937

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE | BSM, LKAS | HTD Seats | Back Up Camera |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,254KM
VIN NMTKHMBX9JR052470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,254 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto we pride ourselves on being the number 1 priced dealer in Manitoba. Our key focus is ensuring the quality of our vehicles are top notch while maintaining an excellent price. McWilliam auto is best known for being a changer of todays in.car market.in. The number one, no hassle price, makes buyers get the right price no matter if you know or don't know todays car market. Our in.1 price.in. policy ensures all customers get the best possible price. Yes you heard it right, 1 price is the best price!

Our lot is always full of great options no matter what your needs are, with over 100 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock we got you covered! If you are in the market for a Truck, SUV, Van or Sedan and are looking for quality at a great price then look no further and call today, One of our Knowledgeable and dedicated Sales people will steer you in the right direction.

We also offer the best priced Premium warranties and seamless onsite financing here to improve your buying experience. Our Finance manager is the best in the Business! working quickly and diligently to secure you affordable financing is our specialty. Give us a call and get pre approved today!

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here to get pre approved:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/actual vehicle for the actual information.



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

2018 Toyota C-HR