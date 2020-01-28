Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE - Htd Seats, B.Up Cam, Safety Sense

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE - Htd Seats, B.Up Cam, Safety Sense

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4574154
  • Stock #: SCV3863
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR064014
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Upholstery: premium cloth
  • Autonomous braking
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Internet radio app: AHA
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.1
  • Rearview monitor: in mirror
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
  • Steering ratio: 13.6
  • Rear headrests: foldable
  • Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
  • Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Side airbags: rear
  • Front airbags: passenger seat cushion
  • Storage: grocery bag holder
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

