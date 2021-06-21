2018 Toyota C-HR

$21,500 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7393235

7393235 Stock #: F44GUG

F44GUG VIN: NMTKHMBX0JR031345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,329 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.