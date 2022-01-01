+ taxes & licensing
Certified.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Black Sand Pearl
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, A1-Black Fabric, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Brake assist, CH-R FWD XLE Premium Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
