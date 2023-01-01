2018 Toyota Camry

$31,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 7 2 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 63,721 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive 3.29 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Battery w/Run Down Protection Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery 49.3 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE), Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Tier 2 Bin 3 ... Safety Brake Assist Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense P Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Front Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Left Side Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Right Side Camera Interior Immobilizer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Selective service internet access 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver vertical, power driver seat fore/aft, 6-way power adjustable passenger seat, power passenger seat recline, power passen... Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Tires: P235/45R18 AS Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels w/Locks Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy -inc: premium alloy finish Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Additional Features Simulated woodgrain trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

