2018 Toyota Camry

153,979 KM

Details

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B61HK0JU077251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Platinum White Pearl w/Black Roof]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24400
  • Mileage 153,979 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

