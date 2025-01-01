$19,298+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE Local Trade | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 242,483 KM
Vehicle Description
| Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Leather |
Experience luxury and efficiency in this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE! With its sleek Platinum White Pearl exterior and powerful 2.5L engine, this sedan combines style with performance. Despite its high mileage, this well-maintained Camry still has plenty to offer.
- Panoramic roof for an open, airy feel
- 19" Aluminum Alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Advanced LED headlamps with auto-leveling and high-beam
- Heated front seats with driver memory function
- 8-Speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist for added safety
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo options
Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed Camry. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this well-equipped Camry yours!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
