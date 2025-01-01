Menu
Account
Sign In
| Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Leather | Experience luxury and efficiency in this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE! With its sleek Platinum White Pearl exterior and powerful 2.5L engine, this sedan combines style with performance. Despite its high mileage, this well-maintained Camry still has plenty to offer. - Panoramic roof for an open, airy feel - 19 Aluminum Alloy wheels for a bold stance - Advanced LED headlamps with auto-leveling and high-beam - Heated front seats with driver memory function - 8-Speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration - Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist for added safety - 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo options Dont miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed Camry. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this well-equipped Camry yours! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2018 Toyota Camry

242,483 KM

Details Description Features

$19,298

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Local Trade | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
12110183

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Local Trade | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$19,298

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,483KM
VIN 4T1B61HK7JU095892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 242,483 KM

Vehicle Description

| Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Leather |
Experience luxury and efficiency in this 2018 Toyota Camry XSE! With its sleek Platinum White Pearl exterior and powerful 2.5L engine, this sedan combines style with performance. Despite its high mileage, this well-maintained Camry still has plenty to offer.

- Panoramic roof for an open, airy feel
- 19" Aluminum Alloy wheels for a bold stance
- Advanced LED headlamps with auto-leveling and high-beam
- Heated front seats with driver memory function
- 8-Speed automatic transmission for smooth acceleration
- Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist for added safety
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat for versatile cargo options

Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed Camry. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of comfort and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this well-equipped Camry yours!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Locking Lug Nuts
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
pwr trunk release
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Panoramic roof (narrow glass panel running lengthwise over front/rear seats)
Driver memory
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Tires: P255/50R19 AS Run-Flat
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Clean CARFAX | Local Trade for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Clean CARFAX | Local Trade 95,121 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition | Clean CARFAX 58,111 KM $47,358 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali New Brakes | New Tires | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali New Brakes | New Tires | 146,132 KM $54,311 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,298

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry