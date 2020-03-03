2018 Toyota Camry

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Lane Keeping Assist

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Front brake type: ventilated disc

One-touch windows: 4

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Knee airbags: dual front

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Camera system: rearview

Cruise control: adaptive

Antenna type: element

Floor material: carpet

Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Interior accents: woodgrain

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: height

Passenger seat manual adjustments: height

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Real time traffic

Rear headrests: fixed

Assist handle: front

Window trim: chrome

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Internet radio app: Pandora

Courtesy lights: door

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function

Impact sensor: door unlock

Power windows: safety reverse

Laminated glass: acoustic

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Interior accents: chrome

Vanity mirrors: dual

Headlights: LED

Autonomous braking

Steering wheel trim: urethane

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Storage: accessory hook

Reading lights: rear

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Wheels: steel

Electronic messaging assistance: with read function

Trip odometer: 2

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Lane deviation sensors

Dash trim: simulated wood

Rear brake diameter: 11.1

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm

Impact absorbing seats: dual front

Steering ratio: 13.73

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Infotainment: Entune

Storage: sunglasses holder

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm

Front brake diameter: 12.0

Assist handle: rear

Connected in-car apps: weather

Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6

Connected in-car apps: sports

Pre-collision warning system: visual warning

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Infotainment screen size: 7 in.

Headlights: auto high beam dimmer

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Side airbags: rear

Storage: grocery bag holder

Connected in-car apps: Yelp

Connected in-car apps: stocks

Internet radio app: Slacker

Internet radio app: iHeartRadio

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Navigation app: Scout GPS Link

Axle ratio: 2.80

