Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Camry

LE *New Generation! Htd Seats, Safety Sense*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

LE *New Generation! Htd Seats, Safety Sense*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4777035
  2. 4777035
  3. 4777035
  4. 4777035
  5. 4777035
  6. 4777035
  7. 4777035
  8. 4777035
  9. 4777035
  10. 4777035
  11. 4777035
  12. 4777035
  13. 4777035
  14. 4777035
  15. 4777035
  16. 4777035
  17. 4777035
  18. 4777035
  19. 4777035
  20. 4777035
  21. 4777035
  22. 4777035
  23. 4777035
  24. 4777035
  25. 4777035
  26. 4777035
  27. 4777035
  28. 4777035
  29. 4777035
  30. 4777035
  31. 4777035
Contact Seller

$20,775

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777035
  • Stock #: SCV3993
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK9JU637279
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** EXCELLENT HISTORY!! *** HEATED SEATS!! *** FACTORY WARRANTY!! *** What a wonderful car with a perfect blend of safety, comfortable ride and sharp handling! This 'New for 2018' 8th Generation Camry has a fantastic new look with a slick and well appointed modern interior! This unit has some great features like Toyota Safety Sense that gets you Pre-Collision Detection w/ Pedestrian Detection......Lane Departure Warning w/ Steering Assist......Dynamic Adaptive Cruise Control......Automatic High Beams......Upgrade with a Custom Aeroskin Hood Protector......And other great options like HEATED SEATS......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Sport Mode w/ Optional Manual Shift......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Soft-Touch Leather Dash, Armrests Door Panels! Classy!......Dark Tinted Windows......Fuel Efficient 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine & 8 Speed Direct Shift Transmission!......and 16-Inch Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory Toyota Warranty, and custom fit All-Weather Camry Mats! Only 50,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $20,775 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Antenna type: element
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Interior accents: woodgrain
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Internet radio app: Pandora
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Headlights: LED
  • Autonomous braking
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Wheels: steel
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Dash trim: simulated wood
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.1
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Impact absorbing seats: dual front
  • Steering ratio: 13.73
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Infotainment: Entune
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
  • Front brake diameter: 12.0
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: weather
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6
  • Connected in-car apps: sports
  • Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
  • Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Side airbags: rear
  • Storage: grocery bag holder
  • Connected in-car apps: Yelp
  • Connected in-car apps: stocks
  • Internet radio app: Slacker
  • Internet radio app: iHeartRadio
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
  • Axle ratio: 2.80

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Toyota Highland...
 37,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 124,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message