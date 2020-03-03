2018 Toyota Camry

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** EXCELLENT HISTORY!! *** HEATED SEATS!! *** FACTORY WARRANTY!! *** What a wonderful car with a perfect blend of safety, comfortable ride and sharp handling! This 'New for 2018' 8th Generation Camry has a fantastic new look with a slick and well appointed modern interior! This unit has some great features like Toyota Safety Sense that gets you Pre-Collision Detection w/ Pedestrian Detection......Lane Departure Warning w/ Steering Assist......Dynamic Adaptive Cruise Control......Automatic High Beams......Upgrade with a Custom Aeroskin Hood Protector......And other great options like HEATED SEATS......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Sport Mode w/ Optional Manual Shift......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......Soft-Touch Leather Dash, Armrests Door Panels! Classy!......Dark Tinted Windows......Fuel Efficient 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine & 8 Speed Direct Shift Transmission!......and 16-Inch Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory Toyota Warranty, and custom fit All-Weather Camry Mats! Only 50,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $20,775 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
