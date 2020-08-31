Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

26,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,971

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,971

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Bluetooth| Rear Vision Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE Bluetooth| Rear Vision Camera

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5751447
  3. 5751447
  4. 5751447
  5. 5751447
  6. 5751447
  7. 5751447
  8. 5751447
  9. 5751447
  10. 5751447
  11. 5751447
  12. 5751447
  13. 5751447
  14. 5751447
  15. 5751447
  16. 5751447
  17. 5751447
  18. 5751447
  19. 5751447
  20. 5751447
  21. 5751447
  22. 5751447
  23. 5751447
  24. 5751447
  25. 5751447
  26. 5751447
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$29,971

+ taxes & licensing

26,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5751447
  • Stock #: F3BGPD
  • VIN: 4T1BZ1HK0JU016179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3BGPD
  • Mileage 26,900 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Lexus RX 450hL ...
 43,257 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano w/...
 57,771 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 50,058 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory