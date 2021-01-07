Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

53,908 KM

Details Description Features

$29,200

+ tax & licensing
$29,200

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$29,200

+ taxes & licensing

53,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic FWD Super White

Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Push Button Start, Cockpit Red w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entune Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus w/JBL Audio, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to gravitate towards the Camry for its strong reputation, safety scores, resale value, and overall sensibility. Many owners note a comfortable and upscale drive, and plenty of power from the available V6 engine. Generous seating space and an easy-to-load trunk round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
stolen vehicle locator
Entune Safety Connect -inc: automatic collision notification
emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3-year subscription)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

