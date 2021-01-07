+ taxes & licensing
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic FWD Super White
Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Push Button Start, Cockpit Red w/Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entune Safety Connect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio Plus w/JBL Audio, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to gravitate towards the Camry for its strong reputation, safety scores, resale value, and overall sensibility. Many owners note a comfortable and upscale drive, and plenty of power from the available V6 engine. Generous seating space and an easy-to-load trunk round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6