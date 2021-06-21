+ taxes & licensing
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
+ taxes & licensing
Certified.
2018 Toyota Camry LE 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD Ruby Flare Pearl
Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, D2-Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Camry LE Grade, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
