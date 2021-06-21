Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

33,740 KM

$24,105

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LE

LE

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

33,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7352207
  • Stock #: F43U8F
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK2JU501737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified.


2018 Toyota Camry LE 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 8-Speed Automatic FWD Ruby Flare Pearl

Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, D2-Black, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Camry LE Grade, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

