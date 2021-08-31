2018 Toyota Camry

$26,457 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 60.6 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve SMPI -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-iE) electrically driven on intake cam, Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direct i... Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Selective service internet access Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power driver seat recline, power driver seat vertical adjustment, power driver seat lumbar support, power driver seat fore/aft, 6-way adjustable passenger seat w/passenger seat reclin... Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P215/55R17 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bluetooth Capability Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents NPR1 (no subscription required) Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: AM/FM stereo Scout GPS Link (3-year subscription) Slacker Yelp fuel prices stocks weather Camry LE Grade Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System aux input j

