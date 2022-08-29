2018 Toyota Camry

$32,000 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 7 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9099745

9099745 Stock #: F4RMGM

F4RMGM VIN: 4T1BZ1HK1JU506078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 73,785 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 60.6 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L V-6 DOHC 24-Valve SMPI -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) on exhaust cam, (VVT-iW), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direction injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), variable induction system,... Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat Entune Safety Connect -inc: automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator, emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3-year subscription) Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Front Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Left Side Camera Birdft.s Eye View Monitor Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Telematics aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning stolen vehicle locator Entune Safety Connect -inc: automatic collision notification emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3-year subscription)

